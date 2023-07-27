Watch Fall Out Boy cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Fall Out Boy have covered Sinead O’Connor‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in honour of the late Irish singer at their most recent gig.

At their show on July 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, frontman Patrick Stump took to the stage to play the 1990 hit on the piano. He played a partial cover of the track, turning the ballad into a piano-accompanied solo.

Stump has previously covered the critically acclaimed 90s anthem, but the rendition at the band’s latest ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ show was a tribute to the late Irish singer. O’Connor had passed earlier in the day, aged 56.

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer from fans and celebrities across social media.

Patrick Stump singing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' tonight in Atlanta. Fall Out Boy paying tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/ltSlodQuPU — Adam (@blountymcfly) July 27, 2023

patrick covering “nothing compares 2 u” at the fall out boy show tonight, another soul punk era throwback it seems 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sv1J6jZVuN — patrick stump vocals (@truantzwave) July 2, 2023

REM frontman Michael Stipe simply put “There are no words”, while legendary photographer Anton Corbijn wrote: “Very sad news, can’t quite believe that this beautiful person with this angelic voice has gone. RIP dear Sinead.”

Rapper Ice-T tweeted a tribute to her sharing: “Respect to Sinead … She stood for something … Unlike most people … Rest Easy..”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea wrote: “For all us street kids, for all us wildlings, when Sinéad got huge, it felt like one of us made it. It was incredible. I’m not trying to compare myself or anyone else to Sinéad, she is one of a kind, but that’s what it felt like to me. Like she was one of us. She was like Billie Holiday to me. All her pain, all her beauty, those incredible songs. She deserves sainthood.”

Footage of O’Connor’s final performance has also re-circulated following the singer’s death.

In other Fall Out Boy News, the band are currently on their North American tour. Their next stop is on July 29 at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan. Visit here for any last minute tickets.