Watch Fall Out Boy give ‘You’re Crashing, But You’re No Wave’ its live debut

Fall Out Boy gave ‘You’re Crashing, But You’re No Wave’ its live debut at a show in New York last night (August 4) – check it out below.

The song is taken from their landmark 2007 album ‘Infinity On High’ and was chosen as the night’s ‘Magic 8 Ball’ song, the part of the evening where the Chicagoans dig into their deep cuts and play one of their B-sides and rarities.

According to fans there, frontman Patrick Stump needed the use of a teleprompter to remember the words in the song’s notoriously fast pre-chorus.

Check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

fall out boy performing a LIVE DEBUT of “you’re crashing but you’re no wave” at the show tonight! this song is so wordy patrick was holding onto that teleprompter for dear life😭 he made up for it with those vocals tho pic.twitter.com/CtNw9WQkrH — patrick stump vocals (@truantzwave) August 5, 2023

Previous ‘Magic 8 Ball’ choices (via Setlist.fm) have included the first performance of ‘XO’ (taken from 2005’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree’) since 2007, the live debut of ‘From Now On We Are Enemies’, and the first live airing of ‘Miss Missing You’ since 2015.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy also played an acoustic version of ‘Get Busy Living, Get Busy Dying’ elsewhere in the show, marking its first live performance since 2006.

patrick playing a live debut of “get busy living or get busy dying” on acoustic at the fall out boy show tonight pic.twitter.com/px6QGvJwMd — patrick stump vocals (@truantzwave) August 5, 2023

Last week, they also covered Sinead O’Connor‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in honour of the late Irish singer, who had died earlier that day at the age of 56.

Fall Out Boy will be returning to the UK and Europe for a headline tour later this year.

The emo veterans will hit the road for a host of dates, which include shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham and a stop at The O2 in London this October.

The ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ kicks off at Warsaw Cos Torwar on October 17 before wrapping up at Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle on November 8. Support will come from PVRIS and nothing,nowhere.

You can see the full list of UK and Europe dates below and buy your tickets here.

OCTOBER

17 – Warsaw, Cos Torwar

18 – Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna

20 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Paris, Zénith

24 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25 – Brussels, Forest National

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

31 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – London, The O2

6 – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena

7 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

8 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle