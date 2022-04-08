Watch .Feast’s music video for fiery new single ‘Gugatan Rakyat Semesta’

Indonesian rock band .Feast have dropped a music video for new single ‘Gugatan Rakyat Semesta’ (‘Demands of the Common People’).

The fiery track arrived on major streaming services via local imprint Sun Eater on April 8, while the video clip was shared on YouTube the same day. Both arrive ahead of a mini-album.

The self-directed visual shows the band performing the song, all of them silhouetted against an intense red backdrop. Watch it below:

“Ku tak memintamu ‘tuk taruh nyawa di jalan / Ku hanya b’ri tahu bahwa s’lalu ada jalan / Jika kau sangat serius ingin perubahan / M’reka kira kau lemah, maka kau jadi setan,” .Feast vocalist Baskara Putra sings on the chorus: “I’m not asking you to risk you lives on the street / I’m only telling you that there’s always a way / If you’re serious in wanting change / They see you as weak, thus you become the devil.”

Per a press release, .Feast explain that ‘Gugatan Rakyat Semesta’ was written in 2015 and tells the story of a fictional character named Ali who first made his appearance on Sun Eater’s monthly release series ‘Sounds Cute Might Delete Later’.

“The lyrics depict scenes from the story in the upcoming mini album, specifically about the efforts of Ali (the main character) and his comrades who overthrow government leaders with (almost) full support from the people,” Baskara Putra, also known as Hindia, explained.

“At this point, the main character has the upper hand, often gets full support, and is well-loved by the community.”

‘Gugatan Rakyat Semesta’ mark’s .Feast’s first track of 2022. They released the single ‘Maju’ in November last year, which was also heard on the soundtrack to the Indonesian period war film Kadet 1947.

Feast. released their last mini-album ‘Uang Muka’ in 2020, following EP ‘Beberapa Orang Memaafkan’ in 2018 and their 2017 full-length debut ‘Multiverses’. The three releases represent dimensions named “Earth-08”, “Earth-02”, and “Earth-03”, respectively.

In June last year, the band launched an Instagram-based project titled ‘Multisemesta’, and teased their next full-length album ‘Membangung & Menghancurkan’ (‘Build & Destroy’).