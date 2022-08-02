Watch FELIP perform ‘Bulan’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

FELIP – otherwise known as SB19’s Ken – recently performed a rendition of his latest single ‘Bulan’ in the Wish 107.5 Bus.

The performance clip was uploaded onto Wish 107.5’s YouTube channel on August 1. In the clip, FELIP performs ‘Bulan’ on the Wish Bus while the vehicle is surrounded by fans.

Watch FELIP perform ‘Bulan’ on the Wish Bus below.

Advertisement

‘Bulan’ saw its music video uploaded onto YouTube on May 28, a day earlier than when it was released onto streaming platforms. The track pays homage to the Bicolano moon deity, Bulan. As its music video’s description states, “Definitive resources for this aspect of our culture have been destroyed during the colonial period, hence, the goal for this release is to encourage the youth to dig deep, discuss, and keep this aspect of our memory alive for generations to come.”

Though initially scheduled for release on May 15 to coincide with the rare blood moon occurrence, FELIP chose to delay its release on May 10, explaining that the Philippines was at the “forefront of an important, historic event that will shape our future”– which many saw as an allusion to ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ’s landslide victory in the recent Philippine general election.

Following its release, the music video for ‘Bulan’ attracted criticism for allegedly plagiarising Chinese rapper Lay Zhang’s video for ‘Lit’, to which it shared many similarities. In a statement, FELIP defended himself, asserting, “As the creation of art is often borne out of inspiration, it is inevitable for any of my (or any artist for that matter) songs to have some similarities in style with other artists as I often harness my musical references when creating.”

Prior to releasing ‘Bulan’, FELIP released his debut solo single ‘Palayo’ in September 2021, becoming the first member of SB19 to debut a solo release. His bandmate, PABLO, later released his debut single ‘La Luna’ in January 2022.