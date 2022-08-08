Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ with a full band

FELIP, also known as Ken from Filipino pop group SB19, recently performed live renditions of his solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in a full band arrangement.

Captured by SUPERIOR SON and released on YouTube on 4 August, the performance features FELIP performing the tracks with his live band, which consist of guitarist Kris Malana, drummer Ken Umahon, keyboardist Ryan Girado, and bassist Sam de Leon. Watch the intimate performance below:

‘Bulan’ is the singer’s latest single, and his first release of 2022. The track pays tribute to Filipino folklore and the ancient Bicolano moon deity, Bulan. The track’s music video prominently features an opening sequence displaying the following message, “Definitive resources for this aspect of our culture have been destroyed during the colonial period, hence, the goal for this release is to encourage the youth to dig deep, discuss, and keep this aspect of our memory alive for generations to come”.

Initially scheduled for release on 15 May, the singer postponed its release for 28 May instead, in light of “an important, historic event that will shape our future”, which had been interpreted as referring to the recent election of ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. in a landslide victory.

Upon the release of the single’s music video, the singer was then criticised for plagarising EXO member Lay Zhang’s solo single ‘Lit’, after similarities to the latter track’s music video were identified. In response, FELIP stated, “As the creation of art is often borne out of inspiration, it is inevitable for any of my (or any artist for that matter) songs to have some similarities in style with other artists as I often harness my musical references when creating.”

‘Palayo’ was the Filipino singer’s debut solo single, and was released in September 2021. Written about walking away from an unhealthy relationship, the track’s release was accompanied by a smooth, dance-oriented music video. The track was the first solo single from an SB19 member.