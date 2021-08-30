Watch Fern. explore infinite limbo in ‘LOOPING’ music video

Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Fern has released a new R&B track entitled ‘Looping’.

The track, which arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday (August 27), expresses the feeling of infinite limbo, per a press release. The song, per Fern, is about “feeling stuck in a certain situation”, whether it’s family, friends, or someone you love.

“I wrote it when I felt stuck in a certain relationship and I felt like I was losing myself in it and everyday felt like a loop,” he shared. “Everything I write is basically just a piece of myself that I translate into audio form, so I hope this song can put more sense to people’s situations.”

Fern. has also released a music video for the track. The video doubles down on the concept of infinite loops The video sees him running through a series of activities with his friends – including meditating and having meals – only to wake up and repeat the same day over and over again.

Watch the music video for ‘LOOPING’ below.

‘Looping’ was written and self-produced by Fern. It will feature on his upcoming album, ‘Dreamwalker’. The album is expected to arrive in September via Island Records Philippines and MCA Music Inc. A firm release date has yet to be announced.

Prior to ‘LOOPING’, the singer released three other singles this year – ‘Whatever It Is’ in March, ‘Baby Rye’ in May and his first Tagalog track ‘Kagandahan’ in July.