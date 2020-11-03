Watch Filipino hard rock band Razorback’s 30th anniversary concert

Filipino hard rock icons Razorback’s special 30th anniversary concert is now free to stream for a “limited time”.

The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with a special livestream concert that lasted close to two hours last Friday, October 30.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, the band brought back three of their former members to join in on the performances. During the concert – which was pre-recorded – Razorback performed a number of their biggest hits live in an empty studio with their current lineup and former vocalist Kevin Roy alongside former drummer and founding member Miguel Ortigas.

Later on during the show, Razorback reunited with former guitarist David Aguirre for three songs via a pre-recorded performance in isolation. The concert, which can still be viewed on the band’s Facebook page, is expected to be removed at an undisclosed date.

Besides just the performances, the band filmed segments over video calls to reminisce about their careers and gave fans a little insight to some of their biggest songs. A compilation of photos of the band performing live and meeting fans was also shown.

Since the concert’s livestream on October 30, the performance has been viewed over 58,000 times.

Razorback, who formed in 1990, are often regarded as icons of the Pinoy rock scene, and have opened for the likes of Rage Against The Machine, Metallica and Silverchair. The band’s sound was influenced by classic rock and New Wave of British Heavy Metal bands such as Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, and Black Sabbath.

Since the band’s inception, they have released five studio albums, two live albums, one acoustic record, and a compilation of their greatest hits. The band’s last studio release came in the form of 2012’s ‘Three Minutes Of Glory’.