Watch Filipino rap crew 1096 Gang’s video for new track ‘Gawin’

Rising Filipino rap group 1096 Gang have released a music video for their new track titled ‘Gawin’.

The music video for ‘Gawin’ arrived on YouTube on Saturday, May 1 on YouTube – currently the only place where the song can be heard. The group trade verses over producer BRGR’s mellow beat.

The video, directed by Mike Gem Tolentino, sees the group rapping on a couch out on the street while surrounded by their posse who hype them up and compare tricks on their skateboards.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Gawin’ clip below:

‘Garwin’ follows the release of two hit songs for 1096 Gang. In mid-December, they released ‘Pajama Party (Cypher1)’. The boom bap cypher blew up, partly thanks to a viral dance craze on TikTok earlier this year. ‘Pajama Party’ has since garnered over 46million views and counting on YouTube. The track has also racked up over 8million streams on Spotify.

In January, 1096 Gang followed up ‘Pajama Party’ with another track, ‘Buhay’. That track has accumulated over a million plays on YouTube and streaming services to date.

1096 Gang are a five-member group from Mandaluyong, comprising Guddhist, Ghetto Gecko, Youngwise, Polo Pi and Luci J. They made their debut in August 2018 with the YouTube track ‘Eat The System’. Since then, they have built their following through the video streaming service, and have only released ‘Pajama Party’ and ‘Buhay’ onto streaming services.