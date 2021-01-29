Watch FLEUR!’s video for dreamy new single, ‘Merona’

Rock ’n’ roll trio FLEUR! have released their first single of 2021, titled ‘Merona’.

The track comes as the latest glimpse into the Indonesian band’s as-yet-unnamed full-length album, after the release of singles ‘Lagu Lama’ and ‘Muka Dua’ in 2020.

The dreamy track, composed by guitarist Tanya Ditaputri, stands apart from previous single ‘Lagu Lama’, which addressed the band’s dissatisfaction with Indonesian politics. Its tender lyrics, written by former band member Rika Putrianjani, are directed at a melancholic subject.

‘Merona’ has gotten a sepia-toned music video, in which FLEUR! haul their instruments to perform out in nature. Like the clip for ‘Lagu Lama’, the video was directed by FLEUR! drummer Tika Pramesti. See it below:

In December, FLEUR! performed a livestream with fellow Indonesian trio NonaRia – in which they delivered a collaborative performance with Hujan frontman Noh Salleh.

The band played the title track of Salleh’s 2014 album ‘Angin Kencang’. The performance was published on YouTube this month. Watch it below.

FLEUR! began in 2017 as a four-piece called Flower Girls, assembled by Indonesian music curators who had been asked by a Belgian music festival to create a tribute band for legendary Indonesian rock band Dara Puspita.

After embarking on a European tour, which included the Belgian festival Europalia, Flower Girls decided to continue as a trio under the moniker FLEUR!.