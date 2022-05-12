Watch Florence + The Machine perform ‘My Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Florence + The Machine performed their song ‘My Love’ on last night’s episode (May 11) of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – you can watch their performance below.

The track, which was co-written with Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley (and remixed by the band last month), is taken from the Florence Welch-led band’s new album ‘Dance Fever’, which is set to be released tomorrow (May 13).

Welch and her band brought ‘Dance Fever’ to the Tonight Show last night with a theatrical performance of ‘My Love’.

You can watch Florence + The Machine perform ‘My Love’ on The Tonight Show below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Welch joined Fallon for the ‘Audience Suggestion Box’ segment of his show – where she, Fallon and Jimmy Buffett sung the latter’s 1977 song ‘Margaritaville’ – before speaking to Fallon more in depth about the making of ‘Dance Fever’.

You can watch both clips below.

Speaking about ‘Dance Fever’ in a recent interview with Vogue, Welch said that the new album is like her 2009 debut ‘Lungs’ but “with more self-knowledge”.

“I’m kind of winking at my own creation,” she added. “A lot of it is questioning my commitment to loneliness; to my own sense as a tragic figure.”

Florence + The Machine will embark on a UK and European arena tour in November. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

November

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin