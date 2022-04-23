Watch Foals play recent single ‘Looking High’ for the first time

Foals gave their latest single ‘Looking High’ its live debut during a show in Edinburgh this week – check out the fan-shot footage below.

The song is set to appear on the Oxford band’s seventh studio album ‘Life Is Yours’, which comes out on June 17.

On Wednesday (April 20), Foals performed ‘2am’ and the as-yet-unreleased cut ‘2001’ for the first time as they kicked off their 2022 UK headline tour at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Advertisement

The trio returned to the venue the following night (April 21) where they debuted ‘Looking High’. Tune in here:

‘Looking High’, frontman Yannis Philippakis explained, “is looking back to a more hedonistic time in my life, and a more innocent time in society in general, pre-pandemic and before the existential threat of climate change”.

He continued: “It takes place in an alley in Oxford with two clubs – The Cellar and The Wheatsheaf – that all the city’s nightlife gravitated towards.”

Foals’ current run of UK gigs continues in Birmingham tonight (April 23) ahead of various festival appearances this summer. You can see their upcoming live schedule below and find tickets here.

APRIL

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – Bonus Arena, Hull

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – Centre, Brighton

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

Advertisement

MAY

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Coventry

JUNE

22–26 – Glastonbury Festival

27 – Fairview Park, Dublin

29 – Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY

8 – Sounds of the City, Millennium Square, Leeds

9 – TRSNMT, Glasgow

23 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk



Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Life Is Yours’ back in February, Philippakis said that “this is our idea of a going out record”.



“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home,” he explained.

“All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”