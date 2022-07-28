Watch Foals’s dizzying new video for ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals have shared the new video for their latest single ‘Life Is Yours’ – check it out below.

The song appears on the Oxford band’s acclaimed seventh album of the same name, which came out last month.

Arriving today (July 28), the official visuals for the title track – which see the group perform in a circular configuration – is described as “quite unlike any Foals live experience you have witnessed before”.

The core trio – comprising Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith – are joined in the studio space by their touring band members (Kit Monteith, Jack Freeman and Joe Price) as different coloured lights cast their silhouettes onto the walls.

As ‘Life Is Yours’ breaks down, the camera cuts and lighting effects become more intense. A final, birds eye view of Foals in their unique set up concludes the video. You can tune in here:

The visuals were directed by Toby L, who helmed the band’s 2019 documentary Rip Up The Road. He’s also previously worked with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Damon Albarn.

Last weekend saw Foals headline Latitude Festival 2022. In a four-star review of the event, NME said that the trio “close[ed] out the Saturday night [July 23] in vicious style”.

It added: “[…] Their 90-minute set is a celebration of their party-starting potency as the band further cement their place as guitar-driven masters of the rave.”

Foals are set to embark on an intimate UK tour next January.

Speaking to NME recently at Mad Cool 2022, drummer Jack Bevan said that the group’s live show “feels really exciting at the moment”, adding: “It feels really nice having these lighter, dancier, poppy songs because we never had problems in the past with the end of the set.

“All of the heavier, more intense ones have always slotted in to make a really good end of set. It’s the first half of the set in the past where we haven’t had enough of those lighter, dancier songs.”