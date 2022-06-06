Watch Fontaines D.C. recreate a ‘70s heist movie in ‘Roman Holiday’ video

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video for their track ‘Roman Holiday’, in which they recreate a ‘70s heist movie – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is taken from the band’s latest album ‘Skinty Fia’, which arrived in April and topped the charts in the UK and Ireland.

In the video, which was directed by Sam Taylor, Fontaines take on new monikers, including frontman Grian Chatten’s Marty “Stir” Crazy and guitarist Conor Curley’s David Leatherman. Together, the group take a blindfolded and tied-up teddy bear named Andy – aka Randy – hostage in the boot of a car, demanding “500 thousand in unmarked euros” for his return.

The visuals are “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files”, Taylor commented. Watch the video below now.

Last month, Fontaines met the family of the late Margaret Keane, who inspired their song ‘In ár gCroíthe go deo’. Keane was a former dinner lady who lived in Coventry for most of her life and planned to have the Irish epitaph “In ár gCroíthe go deo” – which translates as “in our hearts forever” – engraved on her headstone. However, a court of the Church of England ruled that the Gaelic phrase could be interpreted as “political” or “provocative” if displayed without an English translation.

“The story really hit home” Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten told NME after he read about Keane. “I just found it very revealing; it unravelled this cynical distrust in the British perception of Ireland. It was like, ‘Ah, but you’ve never really trusted us, have you?!’”

In a five-star review of ‘Skinty Fia’, NME said: “No matter how tormented this album gets, you can feel ‘Skinty Fia’’s wounded heart beating throughout. The fight for a better Ireland deserves songs that mirror the depth of the crisis, and in its endlessly captivating glory, ‘Skinty Fia’ rises triumphantly to the task.”