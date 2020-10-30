Watch: Fontaines D.C. share a track-by-track guide to ‘A Hero’s Death’

Fontaines D.C. have shared a new video discussing the making of each track on their acclaimed 2020 album ‘A Hero’s Death‘. Watch it first on NME below.

The video sees the Irish post-punk band go in deep on the writing of and inspiration behind all the songs on their second record with producer Dan Carey – starting with how the single ‘I Don’t Belong’ first came life while the band on tour with IDLES, before it set the tone for the rest of the album.

Watch the full video below, as the band open up about their intentions for the record, and how they feel about it now.

Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year, ‘A Hero’s Death’ missed out on the Number One spot in the charts after Taylor Swift brought forward the release of the CD format of her surprise album ‘Folklore’.

Reviewing the record, NME concluded: “In aiming to examine the self rather than please others, Fontaines D.C. have exerted a knack for writing anthems that are at once self-excoriating and intimately relatable. As the title track finishes with a clatter, Chatten drives one final wedge between his old and new selves. “That was the year of the sneer,” he spits. “Now the real thing’s here.”

The band are set to embark on a lengthy UK tour in support of the album in May 2021.