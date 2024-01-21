Watch Foo Fighters and Jack Black cover AC/DC’s ‘Big Balls’

Foo Fighters have been joined by special guest Jack Black to cover AC/DC‘s ‘Big Balls’ – watch the footage below.

The band have kicked off their 2024 tour in Auckland, New Zealand, where they brought out Black to continue their tradition of performing cover songs live. This time round, it was AC/DC’s ‘Big Balls’

Watch the moment down here:

Foo Fighters are set to travel to the UK and US for further shows in 2024. See all the dates below and get tickets for the UK here and the US here.

Foo Fighters 2024 ‘Everything Or Nothing’ stadium tour dates are:

MAY 2024

1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

5 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

7 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

9 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

JUNE

13 – Manchester – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

17 – Glasgow – Hampden Stadium

20 – London – London Stadium

22 – London – London Stadium

25 – Cardiff – Principality Stadium

27 – Birmingham – Villa Park Stadium

JULY

17 – New York NY, Citi Field *

19 – New York NY, Citi Field #

21 – Boston MA, Fenway Park #

23 – Hershey PA, Hersheypark Stadium #

25 – Cincinnati OH, Great American Ballpark *

28 – Minneapolis MN, Target Field **

AUGUST

3 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

7 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

9 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium # (SOLD OUT)

11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium % (SOLD OUT)

18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

^ Nova Twins Support

Foo Fighters last came to the UK to perform a not-so-secret set at Glastonbury 2023; NME‘s review of the performance said: “Was there a single person in this field that doesn’t want this Foo Fighters gig to be an absolute triumph? It has everything of a classic: a not-so-subtle teaser campaign when it first initially billed as the mysterious group, The Churnups; the band’s first gigs in the UK since their tribute gigs to late drummer Taylor Hawkins last September; their return to Worthy Farm after eight years (notwithstanding Dave Grohl’s appearance last year with headliner Paul McCartney).

“The cynics will always snark, but judging by the gigantic crowd they pull on the Pyramid Stage in the blazing late-afternoon sun: nope, not one.”

In other news, Foo Fighters are set to play New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival, along with The Rolling Stones and Neil Young and Crazy Horse.