Watch Foo Fighters debut 10-minute song ‘The Teacher’ live

Foo Fighters have debuted their 10-minute song ‘The Teacher’ live for the first time in Arkansas – check it out below.

The band performed the song earlier this week (June 14) and it’s taken from their latest album, ‘But Here We Are’. The song is thought to be inspired by Grohl’s mother Virginia, a teacher who passed away last year.

You can see the band perform the song live in full here:

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters claimed their sixth number one album with ‘But Here We Are’. It was the band’s first album since the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins last March.

Prior to this, the Foos topped the Official Albums Chart with ‘One By One’ (2002), ‘Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace’ (2007), ‘Wasting Light’ (2011), ‘Concrete And Gold’ (2017) and ‘Medicine At Midnight’ (2021).

Foo Fighters’ latest 11th studio album received a five-star review from NME, who hailed it as being “a beautiful, noisy celebration of brotherhood and a stark, painful exploration of loss.”

“It is messy, gut-wrenching, ambitious and gorgeous, as the remaining members of Foo Fighters push themselves to their limits and beyond,” it read. “Through it all, ‘But Here We Are’ is an undeniable reminder of the healing, unifying power of music.”

The band recently began their 2023 comeback tour, and are rumoured to be making a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2023 as The Churnups.

This came after a mysterious band named The Churnups were announced as having a set on the opening Friday of Glasto, and following speculation, Grohl later shared an update on the Foo Fighters’ social media page, in which he mentions “churning up” emotions.