Watch Foo Fighters’ disco video for their cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Catch the Dee Gees in full disco flow

By Sam Moore
Foo Fighters as the Dee Gees
Foo Fighters as the Dee Gees. CREDIT: Magdalena Wosinska

Foo Fighters have shared a new performance video for their cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ – you can watch their rendition of the disco classic below.

The clip of the cover comes ahead of the Foos’ release of ‘Hail Satin’ – under their disco alter-ego the Dee Gees – on Friday (July 17) for Record Store Day.

After previously performing the Bee Gees’ 1976 song on BBC Radio 2 back in February and during their Madison Square Garden show last month, Foo Fighters – or the Dee Gees – have now shared a full performance video for their rendition of ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

The clip sees Dave Grohl and his bandmates performing the disco track while backed by a group of singers as flashing fluorescent lights further brighten the spectacle.

You can watch Foo Fighters’ – sorry, the Dee Gees’ – cover of ‘You Should Be Dancing’ above.

Speaking about why they chose to cover ‘You Should Be Dancing’ back in February for BBC Radio 2, Grohl explained: “Somebody said, ​‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth – the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ​‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ​‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ​‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!”

Last week saw Foo Fighters share a short film titled The Day The Music Came Back, documenting the band’s recent New York gig at Madison Square Garden.

