Foo Fighters played their first proper gig in over a year last night (June 15) – watch footage, see reaction and check out the band’s setlist below.

The band’s show at the 600-capacity Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California was attended by fully vaccinated fans and served as a precursor to the Foos’ upcoming headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend.

At the show Dave Grohl and co. played a 23-song setlist, beginning with ‘Times Like These’ and closing with ‘Everlong’. In between, they gave a live debut to the title track from their latest album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ and covered Queen‘s ‘Somebody To Love’.

See footage, reaction and the setlist from the show below.

Foo Fighters! 1st rock show since lockdown!! (@ Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA) https://t.co/I9m3HtwnVp pic.twitter.com/dXEwquPnGf — Marko DeSantis (@SugarcultMarko) June 16, 2021

Foo Fighters played:

‘Times Like These’

‘No Son of Mine’

‘The Pretender’

‘Learn to Fly’

‘Run’

‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’

‘Shame Shame’

‘Rope’

‘My Hero’

‘These Days’

‘Medicine at Midnight’

‘Walk’

‘Somebody to Love’ (Queen cover)

‘All My Life’

‘Arlandria’

‘Cloudspotter’

‘Breakout’

‘Skin and Bones’

‘This Is a Call’

‘Aurora’

‘Best of You’

‘Making a Fire’

‘Everlong’

Outside the show, a handful of protesters gathered to show their anger at the gig’s door policy of all ticketholders needing to be fully vaccinated.

It came after anti-vaccine fans of the band recently renounced Foo Fighters over the entry policy to their Madison Square Garden gig. “Foo Fighters, a band I’ve long admired, just held a concert for the jabbed only,” tweeted one fan. “That’s every album & playlist with them on, consigned to the bin.”

See footage of the small protest from last night’s show below.

Anti Vaxxers in Agoura at The Canyon Club protesting Foo Fighters vaccine requirement for entrance to their show tonight. Foo hoo. pic.twitter.com/MdU3VjfJyj — Box Canyon Artist (@BoxCanyonArt) June 16, 2021

Foo Fighters are set to follow up their two shows this week with a short tour around the US later this year.

The Foos had been set to head on a tour that would see them revisit stops from their first US tour, which was held in 1995, but those dates were shelved last August.

The band also recently confirmed a headline set at this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago, as well as at 2022’s Boston Calling festival.