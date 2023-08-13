Watch Foo Fighters team up with Michael Bublé for ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’

Foo Fighters teamed up with Michael Bublé last night (August 12) to perform his 2009 hit single ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.

It comes after Dave Grohl and co had recently been calling up fans to sing the track during drummer John Freese’s medley section on tour which showcases all the previous bands and artists he’s played with including Bublé.

During the band’s set at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, Grohl called up a “super fan” who was holding an “I love Bublé” sign.

Advertisement

“This motherfucker better know the song,” Grohl joked before Bublé got up onstage and sang the single with the band. You can view footage below.

Following the performance, Grohl said: “Oh my God, it’s Michael Bublé,” before adding: “We’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that fucking song,’ and they walk up and they know the first verse, they don’t know it.

“So this bad ass motherfucker – and I’m not even kidding – flew in today from Argentina to fucking sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

It comes after Shane Hawkins, the son of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, recently took to the stage with Chevy Metal for a couple of gigs in California last week.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old took to the stage and sat behind the kit for two recent shows from his dad’s own covers band in California, performing rock classics, including Black Sabbath’s ‘The Wizard’ and Led Zeppelin’s 1969 hit ‘Moby Dick’.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette recently paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away last month at the age of 56, with a cover of ‘Mandinka’ at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival.

The band are set to tour the UK next year. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.