Watch footage of Harry Styles kicking off his ‘Love On Tour’ dates in Las Vegas

Last night (September 4), Harry Styles kicked off his ‘Love On Tour’ run of US shows in Las Vegas – see a setlist, footage, reaction and forthcoming dates below.

Styles confirmed the rescheduled US shows in July after they were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last December, he said that the UK and European leg of the tour is postponed “indefinitely”.

Before taking to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, Styles gave a message to fans over the speaker system, regarding COVID protocols for the shows that were set out last week.

Advertisement

“I want to thank you guys for getting vaccinated or tested to be able to come here tonight,” he told the crowd. “The staff on the entire ‘Love On Tour’ team has done the same and we are all taking the precautions we can to make sure these shows can happen safely.

“I know things are a bit different, but in order to protect each other, I also ask that you do your part by keeping your masks on while in the building and during the show. I’ve always found that you can tell the most about a person from their eyes anyway. Treat people with kindness. I love you and I’ll see you very soon.”

During the show, Styles debuted songs from 2019 album ‘Fine Line’ along with tracks from his self-titled 2017 debut album and a solo version of One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

See footage and a setlist from the show below:

Advertisement

Harry Styles played:

1. ‘Golden’

2. ‘Carolina’

3. ‘Adore You’

4. ‘Only Angel’

5. ‘She’

6. ‘Two Ghosts/Falling’

7. ‘Sunflower Vol. 6’

8. ‘Woman’

9. ‘Cherry’

10. ‘Lights Up’

11. ‘Canyon Moon’

12. ‘Treat People With Kindness’

13. ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction solo version)

14. ‘Fine Line’

15. ‘Sign Of The Times’

16. ‘Watermelon Sugar’

17. ‘Kiwi’

Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ will continue throughout September, October and November across the US, taking in multiple nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ The Forum.

See the forthcoming dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2021

07 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

09 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

11 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

13 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

15 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

17 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

18 – Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

20 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

22 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

24 – Chicago, IL, United Center

25 – Chicago, IL, United Center

29 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

OCTOBER 2021

01 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

03 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

04 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

07 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

10 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

12 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

14 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

16 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

18 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

21 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

25 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

27 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

28 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

30 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

31 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

NOVEMBER 2021

03 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

07 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

08 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

10 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

11 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

13 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

15 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer is leading nominations for this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

Styles is up for Songwriter of the Year along with his regular collaborator Kid Harpoon, while he’s also nominated twice in the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category.