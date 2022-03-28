Watch FORCEPARKBOIS’ music video for new single, ’TOPBOI’

Malaysian rap group FORCEPARKBOIS have shared a slick music video for their new single, ‘TOPBOI’.

The single was released onto streaming platforms on Friday (March 25), while its accompanying music video premiered a day later. Directed by Felrfrank, the video sees the group rap along to the track in a garage alongside tricked out cars and in an empty parking lot.

‘TOPBOI’ features thick bass kicks, trap percussion, and melodic synths as each member of the rap collective show off their unique flows over the simple beat.

Watch the music video for ‘TOPBOI’ below.

FORCEPARKBOIS most recently performed at the Futureland ’22 concert over the weekend with Luqman Podolski, Zynakal and ChronicalZ among others, where the group premiered the video for ‘TOPBOI’.

The track marks the Johor Bahru group’s second release of the year, following ‘All Day’ in January. Prior to ‘All Day’, they released December’s ‘Public Enemy’ that came with its own limited edition streetwear collection. FORCEPARKBOIS released more songs such as ‘Ultra’, ‘Woosh!’ and ‘SHEESSH FLOW’ throughout 2021.

FORCEPARKBOIS shot to fame with the release of the February 2021 single, ‘LOTUS’, which received multiple remixes by artists from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, South Korea, and more.

‘LOTUS’ was nominated for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, but ultimately lost out to Warren Hue’s ‘Omomo Punk’.