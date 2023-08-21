Watch Fred Again… preview new song featuring Selena Gomez

Fred Again.. has previewed a new song featuring Selena Gomez.

During a recent live set over the weekend, the DJ and producer played an unreleased track featuring Gomez’s vocals and what appears to be a sample of Laura Rivers’ 1967 song ‘That’s All Right’. You can view footage below.

No details on when the track maybe released has been revealed yet.

It comes after Gomez recently revealed that she is releasing her own new single ‘Single Soon’, later this week.

A fan filmed what seems to be a new Selena Gomez song (with Fred Again) 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnCygCngBj — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) August 20, 2023

Another clip of “Be Alright” by Selena Gomez and Fred Again. pic.twitter.com/8lLaAZBrbR — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) August 20, 2023

Her track, which drops this Friday (August 25), is produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on social media to announce the song. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.

Meanwhile, Fred Again… recently shared his latest single ‘adore u’ featuring Obongjayar.

The pair performed the track live for the first time at a show in Chicago earlier this month, while Fred Again.. performed the track solo at Glastonbury in June.

Back in June, Fred Again.. announced a run of shows in the UK and EU taking place in September, including four consecutive nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

His latest album, ‘Secret Life’, released in collaboration with Brian Eno, came out in May. In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “‘Secret Life’ sees [Fred Again..] handbrake turn once again into ambient haze, assisted by the man who made it all happen for him. This surprise album – despite its frequent beauty – works best as a puzzle piece rather than a standout record in its own right.”

Elsewhere, the artist recently worked on Romy’s debut solo album ‘Mid Air’, serving as a producer for the xx member on new track ‘Loveher’.