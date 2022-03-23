Watch full trailer for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ film ‘This Much I Know To Be True’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a first full trailer for their upcoming film This Much I Know To Be True – check it out below.

The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets going on sale for the screenings today (March 23). Grab yours here.

The first clip from This Much I Know To Be True was revealed last month, and saw Cave discuss his own definition of his artistry.

In the full trailer, released today, a voiceover from Cave says: “We all live our lives dangerously, in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity,” as music from ‘Ghosteen’ plays in the background.

Check out the full trailer below.

The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, serves as a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this month.

This Much I Know To Be True will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (by Cave and Ellis).

It will feature the first ever performances of the albums, filmed in Spring 2021 ahead of their UK tour. The film features also features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

Cave and Ellis are currently on a North American headline tour in support of ‘Carnage’, their first-ever US tour as a duo.

See the remaining dates below.

MARCH

24 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

25 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

27 – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

28 – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

31 – Toronto, Ontario, Massey Hall

APRIL

2 – Montreal, Quebec, Place des Arts

3 – Montreal, Quebec, Place des Arts