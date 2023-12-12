Watch Garbage singer Shirley Manson break up a fight with NSFW takedown

Garbage musician Shirley Manson broke up a fight during a recent gig with an NSFW takedown.

The band were performing their set at the 2023 edition of KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’ when Manson noticed a fight has broken out in the crowd during Garbage’s set.

The group was in the middle of the third song of their set, ‘Wolves’, when Manson spotted the situation in the audience.

Manson reportedly said: “Turn this shit off right the fuck now…What the fuck is wrong with you? Fuck this shit. I don’t know ladies, I don’t know what the fucking story is; quite frankly, I don’t care” (via Loudwire).

Manson continued: “There’s enough fucking bullshit in this world…Do we not have enough fucking bullshit in this world without going fucking aggro and some fucking Christmas party?”

Manson then proceeded to ask security for help: “Security, I’d like you to get your fucking asses in there and find out what the fuck is going on. I don’t want anyone to get hurt… Let’s fucking sort it out.

“We have 30 fucking minutes on this stage and you’re eating into it. So fucking get it sorted. I don’t have patience for this shit.”

The band were eventually able to move on with their set.

Meanwhile, over summer, Manson explained why bands shouldn’t worry about placing on festival line-ups over time.

Manson recently shared a photo on social media of 1998’s Reading Festival lineup, in which Garbage were headlining on the same day that New Order were performing. She explained how daunting it was to see that her band was playing above some of their idols.

The singer reflected on the events of the day 25 years ago in the photo’s caption, which read: “25 years ago. I spent the entire day feeling mortified that we were headlining above New Order. It was the same summer that we landed higher on bills above Bob Dylan, Nick Cave and Patti Smith. Every time we wanted to grovel with embarrassment at the feet of our heroes.”

She continued: “But we were young and inexperienced. We had not yet learned that the music business does not treat its veterans with gentle hands. In due time, enjoying the great privilege of getting to stick around, we found ourselves in similar positions on festival bills as weathered by our heroes before us. We came to learn it is the natural order of things.”

“Bill positions have little bearing on anything other than the simple continuum of life,” she explained. “We are grateful to still be here. Playing and surfing and soaring through time whilst being healed by the people. You the people – we thank you for allowing us a seat at the table for over 25 years. We are forever in your debt.”

Garbage were also recently announced as one of the acts appearing at the 2024 edition of Mad Cool alongside Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Bring Me The Horizon.