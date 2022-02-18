Watch Gareth.T’s cheeky music video for new single, ’Dinner In Bed’

Hong Kong R&B singer-songwriter Gareth.T has shared a tongue-in-cheek music video for his latest single, ‘Dinner In Bed’.

Released on Valentine’s Day (February 14), ‘Dinner In Bed’ is a stripped-down English remake of his November single, ‘Hyperromantic’. The new English version also features entirely new lyrics. While ‘Hyperromantic’ touched upon his struggles as a young musician, ‘Dinner In Bed’ takes on themes of romance and intimacy.

The track’s accompanying music video pays homage to neo-soul icon D’Angelo’s iconic 1999 music video for ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’. Like D’Angelo, a singing Gareth.T stands “naked” in front of a black screen.

The cheeky video includes a “warning” from Gareth’s team, which reads: “This video contains highly sensual content which some people may find too hot to handle. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Watch the music video for ‘Dinner In Bed’ below.

‘Dinner In Bed’ is Gareth.T’s first single of the year. Prior to the remake, he most recently released ‘December’ with Tyson Yoshi on Christmas Eve. He also released four other English singles – ‘Whole World’, ‘Boyfriend Material’, ‘Honest’ featuring Moon Tang and ‘Speed Limit’ – throughout 2021.

‘Hyperromantic’ is currently standing in the fifth spot on the Hong Kong chart in Billboard’s newly launched Hits of the World charts.

Gareth.T made his debut in 2018 with the single, ‘Faith’. Later that same year, he released his debut EP, ’18’. Gareth.T has yet to release another EP or an album since then.