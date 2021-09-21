Watch Genesis kick off their reunion tour in Birmingham

Genesis‘ kicked off their The Last Domino? tour in Birmingham last night (September 20) for their first show in 14 years.

Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins performed a host of hits at the Utilita Arena including ‘Mama’ and ‘Land of Confusion’ both of which you can watch below, ‘You’re No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’.

They also performed a trio of songs from 1980’s ‘Duke’ – ‘Behind The Lines’, ‘Duke’s End’, and ‘Turn It On Again’ along with a medley that included the first performance of ‘Fading Lights’ in 29 years alongside ‘The Cinema Show’ and ‘Afterglow’.

Later, they treated fans to a performance of ‘I Can’t Dance’ and a medley of ‘Dancing With The Moonlit Knight’ and ‘The Carpet Crawlers’.

The UK run of the tour, originally set for November and December 2020 before being pushed back to April and then again to September – all due to the coronavirus pandemic – precedes a newly announced North American run.

Ahead of the UK leg of the tour beginning, Collins ruled out any further dates from the band, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever.

In a new interview with Mojo, Collins said: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”

Genesis played:

‘Behind The Lines’ / ‘Duke’s End’

‘Turn It On Again’

‘Mama’

‘Land Of Confusion’

‘Home By The Sea’ / ‘Second Home By The Sea’

‘Fading Lights’ / ‘The Cinema Show’ / Afterglow’

‘That’s All’ / ‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’ / ‘Follow You Follow Me’

‘Duchess’

‘No Son Of Mine’

‘Firth Of Fifth’ / ‘I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)’

‘Domino’

‘Throwing It All Away’

‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’

‘Invisible Touch’

‘I Can’t Dance’

‘Dancing With The Moonlit Knig’ht’ / ‘The Carpet Crawlers’

Their tour will continue in Birmingham again tonight (September 21) before moving on to Manchester Leeds and London.