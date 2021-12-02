Watch Genesis Owusu get lost on an island in new ‘Waitin’ On Ya Remix’ video

Genesis Owusu has delivered the visuals for the remix to his latest single, ‘Waitin’ On Ya’.

While the original version of ‘Waitin’ On Ya’ is slow-burning and smooth, the remix – helmed by Jagwar Ma’s Jono Ma – injects it with frantic energy, while also reducing the original song’s length by almost two minutes.

The remix’s visuals, directed by frequent collaborator Riley Blakeway, are equally as frantic, seeing Owusu watch a clip on his phone showing him and a troupe of dancers parade around an office with a large world map. In dream-like sequences, Owusu can also be seen stuck on a small, deserted island by himself.

Watch the video for ‘Waitin’ On Ya Remix’ below.

It’s been a big month for the Australian rapper, with his debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ earning four wins at the Australian ARIA Awards, including Album Of The Year.

In a review of the album, NME‘s Cyclone Wehner wrote: “With ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, Genesis Owusu has delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud.”

Owusu will embark on a headline UK and Ireland tour in June next year, hitting stages in London and Dublin.