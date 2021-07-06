Watch Gigi and Six Strings perform in tribute to former member Aria Baron, who died last week

Indonesian rock bands Gigi and Six Strings have released a new performance in tribute to their former member Aria Baron, who died last week.

The video, titled ‘TRIBUTE TO ABAH BARON’, was uploaded onto YouTube yesterday (July 4) and sees both of Aria’s former bands perform a medley of Gigi songs together.

It opens with a performance of Gigi’s ‘Janji’ (‘Promise’), before transitioning into a version of ‘Yang T’lah Passed (Nirwana)’, sung by members of Six Strings. The third and final song of the tribute is Gigi’s ‘Angan’, performed by both bands.

‘TRIBUTE TO ABAH BARON’ also includes clips of the late musician travelling and having fun with both bands. A co-founding member of Gigi at the band’s inception in 1994, Aria left shortly after to further his education. He later returned to manage the band.

Watch the tribute below.

The tribute follows Aria Baron’s passing last week (June 29). He was 51 years old. The cause of death has yet to be officially revealed, although reports state he passed on after being treated for COVID-19.

Two weeks before his passing, Gigi took to Instagram to seek blood plasma donations for Aria. The band also requested that donors have B+ blood type and have recovered from COVID19, and were required to test negative for the virus with no symptoms three months into recovery.

According to the Jakarta Post, Gigi found enough donors after the appeal on social media, and were optimistic that Aria would pull through as his condition stabilised.