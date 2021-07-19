Watch Gizpel’s animated music video for new single, ‘Glides’

Indonesian post-punk band Gizpel have released ‘Glides’, their newest single for Kolibri Rekords.

The track arrives as their latest material following April’s two-track release ‘Surrender On Your Spell’.

‘Glides’ is propelled by its immediate bassline, but everything else about the song is aqueous and dreamy. Frontman and bassist Fadillah Ananto buries his vocals deep into the mix, while the band’s jangly guitars radiate with clarity.

The single itself sparks a slightly different direction for the band, sitting in-between classic indie pop and frostbitten coldwave.

Its music video introduces a dystopian universe and animal-human hybrid characters that were conceptualised by Fraw, an artist and friend of Gizpel.

On the song’s comic book-inspired narrative, the band wrote on Instagram: “‘GLIDES’ is a time from a nearby dystopian future where a disastrous experiment resulted [in] the creation of four humanoid mutants. A time where they crossed paths and decided to write their own truths and stories.”

Watch the video here:

Gizpel were formed in 2012 and have since released one EP, 2015’s ‘Short Distance’, along with a small batch of one-off tracks. Last year, the band released ‘309’, a collaborative song with singer-songwriter Bin Idris.

Gizpel consist of Ananto with Joshua Damanik (guitars), Raka Prayuga (synths) and Alit Wedhantara (drums).