Watch Glass Animals perform ‘Tangerine’ live with Arlo Parks

Glass Animals and Arlo Parks have linked up once again – this time for a live performance of ‘Tangerine’ on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The song originally appeared without Parks on Glass Animals’ latest album, ‘Dreamland’, which dropped in August.

Parks then teamed up with Glass Animals for a new rendition of the song, which premiered during the Oxford band’s ‘Live In The Internet’ livestream gig in October. The studio version of the song was then released shortly after the show concluded.

Watch Glass Animals and Arlo Parks perform ‘Tangerine’ below:

Glass Animals also performed a cover of 24kGoldn and Iann Dior‘s chart-topping single, ‘Mood’, which was released in July.

The band put their own twist on the track, resulting in a slower-paced, psychedelic pop-infused jam.

Watch their take on ‘Mood’ below:

This isn’t the first time Glass Animals and Parks have collaborated. In April, Parks joined Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley for a cover of Drake’s hit single, ‘Hotline Bling’, as part of Bayley’s ‘Quarantine Covers’ series.

Other covers in the series included Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young And Beautiful’.

NME gave Glass Animals’ ‘Dreamland’ four stars, describing it as “stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold”.

“It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand,” the review continued.

“Yet look behind glittering shells of these tunes and you’ll find hugely personal stories, told with new strength and resilience. So stick on your headphones, close your eyes and take a trip to ‘Dreamland’ – you won’t want to leave.”