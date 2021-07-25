Watch Green Day cover KISS’ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ on Hella Mega Tour

Green Day kicked off their Hella Mega Tour last night (July 24) in Arlington, Texas, with a huge, career-spanning set.

The long-awaited tour, which also includes Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was first announced back in September, 2019, but was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally opening at Globe Life Field last night, besides running through classics such as ‘American Idiot’, ‘Basket Case’ and ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’, Green Day performed a cover of KISS’ ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’, taken from the glam metal band’s 1975’s ‘Dressed To Kill’.

Advertisement

Watch Green Day’s cover of ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ below:

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both voiced their approval of the cover on Twitter. “‘Tonight In DALLAS!’ Another reason to love @GreenDay!” Stanley captioned footage from the performance.

Simmons added: “@GreenDay⁩. In [Dallas] yesterday! Thank you, Gentlemen,” also sharing footage from the gig.

Advertisement

The UK and European leg of the Hella Mega Tour will take place summer 2022, starting in Vienna on June 19 and ending in Paris on July 2, with UK stops in London (June 24), Huddersfield (June 25), Dublin (June 27) and Glasgow (June 29).

See the full summer UK and European dates for the Hella Mega Tour below:

JUNE 2022

19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion

21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

22 – Groningen, Stadspark

24 – London, London Stadium

25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

27 – Dublin, Venue TBA

29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

JULY 2022

2 – Paris, La Defense Arena

Last week, Green Day performed their first full concert in over a year in the US.

The band played a host of classic hits at a warm-up show at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa ahead of their Hella Mega Tour.

Among the tracks the band played were 1994 ‘Dookie’ single ‘Welcome To Paradise’, ‘Jesus Of Suburbia’ and ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’, all of which you can view here.

Meanwhile, Green Day, Muse and Volbeat will headline Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2022.