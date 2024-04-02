Watch Green Day perform ‘Basket Case’ with original demo lyrics after receiving award from Avril Lavigne

Green Day have performed ‘Basket Case’ with its original demo lyrics upon receiving an award from Avril Lavigne – watch the moment below.

The pivotal pop-punk band recently appeared at the iHeartRadio Awards last night (April 1), during which they were presented with the Landmark Award by Avril Lavigne.

The trio consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool went on to perform a medley of ‘Bobby Sox’ and ‘Basket Case’. The first song is taken from their most recent 2024 album ‘Saviors‘, while their classic hit ‘Basket Case’ comes from their 1994 record ‘Dookie’.

However, Green Day decided to add some spice to ‘Basket Case’, surprising the crowd by singing the original demo lyrics: “They said this has been emotionless flight / Around each other intoxicating their minds / Dancing in the street under suburban lights / They stumbled to the ground without a hurt.”

Previously, Armstrong admitted he rewrote these lyrics, calling them “embarrassingly bad”. Now, you can listen to the original demo lines down below:

Avril Lavigne has cited Green Day as a huge influence on her latest record, 2022’s ‘Love Sux‘. She explained: “I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album].

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that.”

Green Day last released their own album back in January this year, which NME called “their best since ‘American Idiot'” in a four-star review: “Look to the artwork: ‘Dookie’ was a cheeky carpet-bombing of shit, ‘American Idiot’ was a hand grenade, ‘Saviors’ is an act of defiance met with a shrug; a band saying, “We’re still here and we’re still fucked”.”

The band will be embarking on a huge stadium tour later this year to celebrate ‘Saviours’, 30 years of ‘Dookie’ and 20 years of ‘American Idiot’. See all dates below and get any remaining tickets here:

The Green Day 2024 ‘Saviors’ tour dates are:

MAY

30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain – O Son do Camino*

JUNE

1 – Madrid Spain – Road to Rio Babel*

5 – Lyon Decines – LDLC Arena – with The Interrupters

7 – Nurnberg Germany – Rock im Park*

8 – Nurburgring Germany – Rock am Ring*

10 – Berlin Germany – Waldbühne – with Donots

11 – Hamburg Germany – Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

15 – Interlaken Switzerland – Greenfield Festival*

16 – Milan Italy – I Days – Hippodrome La Maura*

18 – Paris France – Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

19 – Arnhem Netherlands – GelreDome – with The Hives & The Interrupters

21 – Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

23 – Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival*

25 – Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

27 – Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

29 – London UK – Wembley Stadium – with Nothing But Thieves & Maid of Ace

*Festival Date

JULY

29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

AUGUST

1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

5 – New York, NY – Citi Field

7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

SEPTEMBER

1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only