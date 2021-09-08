Watch Green Day prank Weezer by storming the stage in bizarre costumes

Green Day have pranked Weezer by storming on stage in strange costumes at the end of one of the latter’s sets.

The two bands have been touring together with Fall Out Boy for the rescheduled ‘Hella Mega Tour’, and look to be making as much fun as possible about life on the live circuit.

A video filmed from the crowd and shared from Green Day’s official Twitter account yesterday (September 7) appears to show bandmembers Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool running onto the stage in costumes ranging from a horse to a freaky, human-masked, Y-front-wearing sea captain.

It wasn’t immediately clear which bandmember was dressed in which costume, or whether Green Day were actually behind the masks and costumes.

What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @Weezer pic.twitter.com/ik7PTdg8dO — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 8, 2021

Additionally, it’s not clear which concert the video was filmed at. The bands’ most recent ‘Hella Mega Tour’ show was at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Monday (September 6) – the last show of the North American leg.

Fans were quick to speculate about the prank. “I believe the speedo captain was Tre, the horse was Mike, and the Elvis suit was Billie,” wrote one fan in the comments. Another wrote: “Glad i got to witness this.”

The tour, which saw its opening leg in Asia axed in February 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, was originally due to hit the UK, Europe and US last summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand that November.

Last month, Weezer delivered their take on Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down’ during a set on the tour.

Fall Out Boy were forced to pull out of two shows in August due to a team member testing positive for COVID.

In tribute, Weezer performed their own version of the band’s 2005 hit – see footage of the performance here.