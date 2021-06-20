Watch Griff bring mesmerising rendition of ‘Black Hole’ to ‘Colbert’

Griff brought new single ‘Black Hole’ to late-night TV in the US this week – watch her Colbert performance below.

The single is taken from the BRITs Rising Star winner‘s new mixtape ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’.

The ‘Black Hole’ performance, which was aired on Friday’s (June 18) edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saw Griff performing inside an abandoned building.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below.

NME gave Griff’s debut mixtape ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’ a five-star review upon its release this week (June 18), calling ‘Black Hole’ “in a bombastic league of its own” and “perhaps one of 2021’s best singles thus far”.

“Griff performed the song at this year’s BRIT Awards ­– where she took home the trophy for Rising Star – and it was a standout moment of the bash,” the review added. “If the masterful performance tipped Griff as Britain’s next great pop star, then ‘One Foot in Front of the Other’ cements the accolade – Griff has got the golden touch right now.”

In an interview with NME on the red carpet at the 2021 BRITs, Griff reflected on her achievements over the past year.

Advertisement

“I think I feel really proud of myself and my team,” she said. “It’s kinda hard to break through as a new artist anyway and especially to do it in a year when we’re not meeting people. I think there’s definitely been a lot of hard work behind the scenes and it feels like it’s paying off.” Watch the full interview above.