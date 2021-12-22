Watch Griff mash up ‘Heart Of Gold’ and Lorde’s ‘Royals’ at London show

Griff has shared a video of her mashing up her song ‘Heart Of Gold’ with Lorde‘s 2013 hit ‘Royals’ – watch the performance below.

The footage comes from the singer’s recent headline show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in late October.

To open the set, Griff played ‘Heart Of Gold’, from her recent debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’, before playing the first verse and chorus of ‘Royals’ and then returning to finish her own song.

Watch pro-shot footage of the performance, shared online this week, below:

The ‘Royals’ cover isn’t the first time Griff has covered Lorde in 2021. Back in September, she covered the singer’s 2021 single ‘Solar Power’, turning the track into an electro-pop banger for Spotify Singles, where she also presented an alternate version of her recent single ‘One Night’.

“The recording process for Spotify Singles started with just me in my music room,” Griff explained in a statement. “I reproduced the Lorde song, changed up the chords, did new drums, just had fun playing around with it. We went in for a rehearsal day to make One Night and Solar Power come to life before heading to Rak Studios to record it.

“It felt great to do a new version of my single ‘One Night’ and I chose to cover Lorde because she is such an inspiration – I’m just a day one fan. I’ve been waiting for her to come back for a long time so as soon as I heard ‘Solar Power’, and I loved it so much, I knew I wanted to cover it.”

Griff is set to head out on a US, UK and European headline tour in 2022, featuring a huge London show at Brixton Academy.

See the dates below:

JANUARY 2022

25 – Songbyrd, Washington, DC

26 – The Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

28 – The Sinclair, Boston, MA

29 – The Foundry at The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

30 – Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

FEBRUARY 2022

01 – Schubas, Chicago, IL

04 – Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

06 – The Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

MARCH 2022

03 – Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen

05 – Bahnhof Pauli, Hamburg

07- Parkteateret, Oslo

08 – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm

11 – Berlin, Lido

13 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

14 – Luxor, Cologne

15 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels

17 – La Gaite Lyrique, Paris

19 – Chalk, Brighton

21 – O2 Academy, Bristol

22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

24 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

26 – Stylus, Leeds

28 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

29 – The Academy, Dublin