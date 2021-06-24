Watch Griff’s soulful live cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’

Griff delivered her take on The Weeknd‘s ‘Save Your Tears’ during her appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The BRITs Rising Star winner took a soulful, stripped-back approach to the synth-driven original for her performance, which you can watch below.

Elsewhere during her appearance, Griff performed live takes on her January hit ‘Black Hole’ as well as her latest single ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’.

The mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ arrived last week. In a five-star review, NME described the release’s title track as “sheer pop perfection […] a delicious cut, stuffed with euphoric hooks and sparkling production”.

Last week, meanwhile, Griff performed a mesmerising rendition of ‘Black Hole’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with Griff performing inside an abandoned building.

In an interview with NME on the red carpet at the 2021 BRITs, Griff reflected on her achievements over the past year.

“I think I feel really proud of myself and my team,” she said. “It’s kinda hard to break through as a new artist anyway and especially to do it in a year when we’re not meeting people. I think there’s definitely been a lot of hard work behind the scenes and it feels like it’s paying off.”

Last month, meanwhile, The Weeknd delivered his own live take on ‘Save Your Tears’ for the Billboard Music Awards, performing in a parking lot along with a fleet of elaborately choreographed cars.