Watch Grimes get “cheeseboarded” on ‘The Eric Andre Show’

Grimes was “tortured” on the latest episode of The Eric Andre Show.

Broadcast via Adult Swim, the ‘Delete Forever’ singer appeared on November 9 in a segment called ‘Grimes and Punishment’. During it, she was tied up, tickled with a feather and “cheeseboarded” with liquid cheese by the show’s own Kraft Punk.

Watch a clip of the segment below:

Advertisement

Grimes was invited on the show after noting its lack of female guests. Speaking with Complex, host Eric Andre said he had explained to Grimes that this lack of diversity was due to the show’s general practise of torturing its musical guests.

“I’m always beating them with bats or electrocuting them, so it’s not a good look if I’m like torturing a woman,” Andre said. “And she goes, ‘Yeah, that makes sense but I wanna do the show. Fuck it, you can torture me!’”

Andre added that he had not known Grimes was pregnant when the segment was filmed.

“I was like, ‘You just talked me into torturing a pregnant woman,’” he said. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, but it was fucking awesome!’”

Thanks @ericandre for letting me get tortured on the show! https://t.co/WmXNwzm7Yd — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@Grimezsz) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

In other Grimes news, the singer recently said she had watched iconic war film Apocalypse Now with her five-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom she welcomed with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in May.

“He’s into radical art,” Grimes explained in an interview with The New York Times. “Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”