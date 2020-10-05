Watch Grrrl Gang play a full set for Damnably Records’ 14th anniversary

Indonesian indie rockers Grrrl Gang recently performed a special online set to celebrate the 14th anniversary of their London-based record label Damnably Records.

On Saturday (October 3), the label broadcast a ten-song set, recorded at Studio Teras Belakang in Jakarta, and interview by the Yogyakarta band on its Facebook page.

Between songs, the band answered questions about their lives during lockdown, who they had been hoping to see at Austin, Texas festival SXSW 2020 (which they were due to play before the pandemic happened), and more.

Watch Grrrl Gang’s set, which included unreleased songs ‘Ghost To You’ and ‘5am in Baston Street’, below.

DAMNABLY TV 14th Birthday – GRRRL GANG live performance & interview Join GRRRL GANG in Jakarta playing a special live set at Studio Teras Belakang! Plus chat and jokes!Filmed by Ipal @harizg ! Posted by Damnably on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Formed in 2016, Grrrl Gang was formed by college students Angee Sentana, Akbar Rumandung and Edo Alventa.

The band had released two singles ‘Bathroom’ and ‘Thrills’ in 2017, followed by their 2018 mini-album ‘Not Sad, Not Fulfilled’, all on Indonesia’s Kolibri Rekords.

Last year, Grrrl Gang signed with Damnably Records in the UK and released a compilation album of all their material to date, ‘Here To Stay!’ – which was also their first vinyl release.

Grrrl Gang was among a slew of Asian artists to be featured for Damnably’s anniversary celebration, dubbed their ’14th Birthday Extravaganza’.

Other bands involved in the festivities included Japan’s Otoboke Beaver, Hong Kong’s David Boring, Hiperson from China, as well as Say Sue Me and Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, both from South Korea. See those performances here in a playlist on Damnably Records’ Facebook page.