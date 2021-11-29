Watch GWAR help retrieve a fan’s prosthetic leg lost during crowdsurfing

American metal band GWAR have shared a video showing how they helped a fan retrieve his prosthetic leg during one of their concerts.

The band took to Instagram last night (November 28) to share the clip from their recent show in Los Angeles where a member of the audience lost his prosthetic leg in the crowd while crowdsurfing.

This prompted bassist Beefcake The Mighty to say: “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg, send it this way because this guy need his fucking leg”.

The leg eventually made its way back to its owner as the crowd cheered while he put it back on. The clip was captioned: “Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit. This time it was just caught on video”.

Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, GWAR recently premiered their feature-length documentary film, This Is GWAR, at Fantastic Fest in Texas. The film was described as a behind-the-scenes glimpse at “the humans who’ve fought to keep [GWAR] alive for over 30 years”.

It features never-before-seen footage of late GWAR founder and vocalist Dave Brockie – aka Oderus Urungus – as well as interviews with band members past and present. Special guests appearances from the likes of Weird Al Yankovic and other artists are also included in the documentary.

Later that same month, Dave Grohl revealed that he nearly joined GWAR as their drummer in his teenage years, and at one point had even begun sketching his potential costume.

Grohl ultimately decided against joining the shock metal outfit, explaining: “Am I really going to invite my uncle to see me play when there’s fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”.