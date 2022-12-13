Watch Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow compete in axe-throwing competition

Gwen Stefani and Sheryl Crow have gone head to head in an axe-throwing contest, as part of the new US game show Barmageddon – watch a clip below.

Barmageddon was created by Blake Shelton, Lee Metzger, and Carson Daly and is hosted by WWE star Nikki Bella. The show pits celebrities against each other in pub games like ‘Keg Curling’, ‘Shelton Darts’ and more.

“This is harder than it looks,” Crow says in the clip as she fails to hit the board at the start of the game, dubbed ‘Drunken Axe Hole’. Elsewhere in the episode, the pair played a number of games including ‘Air Cannon Cornhole’ and ‘Buzzed Words’.

In the first episode of Barmageddon, which aired on December 5, Blake Shelton competed against American singer Kane Brown. The show continues on the USA Network on December 19 with Clint Bowyer against Jimmie Johnson.

All we wanna do is have some fun and watch #Barmageddon tonight on @USA_Network! 🙌 ONE HOUR until a brand new episode with @gwenstefani and @sherylcrow! pic.twitter.com/tpxvL1D8Rc — Barmageddon (@BarmageddonUSA) December 13, 2022

In other news, Gwen Stefani recently announced a series of outdoor UK headline concerts for next summer.

The No Doubt frontwoman turned soloist is due to make a return to these shores with a run of six dates, including her two opening shows for Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023 (June 24, 25).

Tickets for the newly-confirmed gigs go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 16) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Gwen Stefani released her fourth and most recent solo studio album (and first festive record), ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, back in 2017. Last year, she teamed up with Saweetie on a collaborative version of ‘Slow Clap’.

Elsewhere, Sheryl Crow’s new documentary Sheryl was released on digital platforms in October. In a four-star review, NME described it as an “illuminating” documentary with “twists and turns” but added that its “tough subject always stays the course”.