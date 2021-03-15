Watch Haim make their Grammys debut with ‘The Steps’

Haim made their debut live performance at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with winners so far including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Fiona Apple.

The Los Angeles band are nominated for Best Rock Performance for ‘The Steps’ and Album Of The Year for ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

In the opening segment of the show, the Haim sisters followed performances from Harry Styles and Billie Eilish to play ‘The Steps’. Danielle Haim sat behind a drumkit while Este and Alana played bass and guitar respectively either side of her.

Watch footage of the band’s performance below now.

Confira a parte final da performance de Haim no #GRAMMYs, com 'The Steps': pic.twitter.com/DPH6p5mB1b — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

At the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy after being credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The track won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.

Megan Thee Stallion was crowned Best New Artist as the main ceremony kicked off. You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.