Haim have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Man From The Magazine’ – you can watch it below.

The track appears on the Los Angeles trio’s acclaimed third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which was released in June.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the new clip finds frontwoman Danielle Haim behind the counter at the band’s favourite LA eatery, Canter’s Deli – also seen on the ‘WIMPIII’ cover artwork.

Advertisement

Danielle begins singing the folky cut live as she reluctantly takes her first order. At the end of the video, she directs the line “You don’t know how it feels / To be the cunt” at another male customer. “Next!” she shouts before the screen cuts to black.

“Haim really invented serving huh,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another said: “Huge irony in having to serve those who never served her. cuts deep.”

15 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 – London, The O2

19 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

23 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 – Leeds, Millennium Square