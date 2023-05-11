Watch HAIM sing the ABC on ‘Sesame Street’

HAIM feature in a new episode of Sesame Street to sing through all the letters of the alphabet – check out the clip below.

The sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — sang alongside Big Bird, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster and more Sesame Street residents as they performed their ABCs.

In the harmonised performance, ‘A’ was for ‘Alana’, ‘D’ was for ‘Danielle’, ‘duck’ and ‘donkey’, while Este sang ‘E’, which was also for ‘ear’.

The episode is out now on HBO Max. You can watch their performance below.

“We got to sing the ABC’s with our friends on @sesamestreet !!!!!!” the band wrote on Instagram. “Can you tell how happy we were meeting our idols?!”

In other HAIM news, eldest sister and bassist Este has become an executive music director for upcoming National Geographic series ‘A Small Light’.

The soundtrack will include covers of classic hits from musicians like sister Danielle, along with Kamasi Washington, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf and Moses Sumney.

Meanwhile, Este recently said she became the “director of fun” for The White Lotus season two.

The musician is credited as music consultant for the Emmy-winning series, and was invited for a one-week holiday by her friend and the show’s executive producer Dave Bernad.

Elsewhere, back in March HAIM were announced as the latest headliners for London’s All Points East 2023, serving as a European exclusive performance for the band this year.

Joining the sisters on the line-up are Girl In Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine, Tove Lo, Joesef, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx), Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Tamino, Nieve Ella, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

The trio were also back in the studio to work on their fourth album earlier this year, as revealed in a TikTok.

“When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress”, the video text read, referring to Alana’s starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2021 film Licorice Pizza.