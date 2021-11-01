Watch Harry Styles cover Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ at second Halloween show

Harry Styles performed a cover of Britney Spears‘ ‘Toxic’ at his second Halloween show over the weekend – you can watch it below.

The soloist and former One Direction singer delivered his rendition of the 2004 pop classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City last night (October 31) during the second of his ‘Harryween Fancy Dress Party’ gigs.

Dressed in a clown costume, Styles launched into the Britney cover during the show’s encore after performing ‘Medicine’, an unreleased track meant for his self-titled debut album, which he first debuted during a gig in Paris in 2018.

You can watch fan footage of the performance below:

On the first night of his Halloween shows, Styles dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz to perform the film’s classic song ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer donned a dress mimicking that of Dorothy’s in the 1939 film, complete with rosy red cheeks and a bow for his hair.

Styles setlist for last night’s show was as follows:

‘Golden’

‘Carolina’

‘Adore You’

‘Only Angel’

‘Cherry’

‘She’

‘Falling’

‘Lights Up’

‘Canyon Moon’

‘Treat People With Kindness’

‘What Makes You Beautiful’ (One Direction song)

‘Sign Of The Times’

Encore:

‘Watermelon Sugar’

‘Medicine’

‘Toxic’ (Britney Spears cover)

‘Kiwi’

Meanwhile, in other Styles news, BTS’ Jungkook has shared a moving cover of his song ‘Falling’ from the singer’s 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

Shared to the official BANGTANTV YouTube on Friday (October 29), Jungkook’s rendition stays true to the original with his vocals mirroring those of Styles.

It’s the latest of several popular covers that Jungkook has shared on both YouTube and Soundcloud over the years, including renditions of Charlie Puth‘s ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, Adam Levine‘s ‘Lost Stars’ and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Nothing Like Us’, ‘Purpose’ and ‘2U’.

Styles also paid tribute to Halsey at another Madison Square Garden show recently as part of his ‘Love On Tour’ while the singer was in attendance.

During a performance of the song ‘Kiwi’, Styles noticed Halsey in the audience and tweaked a lyric from the song in tribute to her. Instead of the usual lyric of “I’m having your baby”, Styles instead sang the line “You just had a baby” while pointing at them.