Watch Harry Styles deliver emotional speech on the final night of his world tour

Harry Styles delivered a heartfelt speech on the final night of his extensive ‘Love On Tour’ shows. Check out footage of the moment below.

The moment occurred at the pop stars show at the RCF Arena Campovolo, in Italy on Saturday (July 22) – the final stop on his mammoth world tour, which kicked off in September 2021.

As he wrapped up the final performance of the trek, he began to get emotional as he addressed the crowd, and thanked them for the continuous support they have given him across his career.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” he began, as seen in social media footage shared online. “I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night.”

He continued, showing his gratitude to the audience for building a safe space at his concerts, and urging them to continue spreading that attitude in their everyday lives, particularly as he knows what a difference it can make.

“I know [about] feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you could do can make a difference,” he said. “But I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends. I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now.”

He concluded his speech by saying the tour has made him happier than ever before, stating: “I will be loving you so, so much. If you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is, not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight.” Check out footage of the moment below.

Harry’s thank you speech at the final show of Love On Tour on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22 July (via taylorontourr) pic.twitter.com/rakeDJtz4w — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

To draw his final show to an end, Styles wrapped up the Italy show with an untitled, 10-minute-long instrumental piano track. The name and origin of the song are still unknown, and the show marked its live debut.

Another highlight of Styles’ recent tour came during his gig in Portugal, when he invited support act Wet Leg on stage with him for a rendition of their single ‘Wet Dream’.

“It has been the most wonderful, wonderful tour, getting to watch them play every night,” he said to the audience, introducing the band to the stage with him. “They’re one of my favourite bands. Can you please welcome to the stage Hester and Rhian from Wet Leg!”

In other Harry Styles news, Madame Tussauds recently unveiled seven new waxworks of the former One Direction member across their international locations.

The seven new statues are located around the world with one placed in Madame Tussauds London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Each one depicts Styles in some of his most memorable outfits.