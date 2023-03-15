Watch Harry Styles help a fan propose during his concert in Manila

Harry Styles has helped a Filipino fan propose during his recent concert in Manila.

While interacting with his fans, Styles scanned the crowd in attendance at the Philippine Arena in Santa Maria, Manila on March 14 and spotted a couple with a hand-written sign that read: “Harry, my boyfriend said he’ll propose if you duet with him”.

“Are you ready to get married? Are you sure?” Styles asked the couple before asking what they wanted to sing, to which they replied ‘Sign Of The Times’. “Do you want to sing it now, get the proposal out of the way and then I’ll finish [the song]?” Harry asked to a raucous applause.

Advertisement

The two then launched into a duet of ‘Sign Of The Times’ as the fan proposed to his would-be fiancé before the first chorus. Watch the heartwarming moment below.

Styles’ Manila show marked the second concert of his Asia tour. The tour kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand on March 11 and will see the former One Direction star take on Singapore, South Korea and Japan in the coming days.

The remaining dates for Harry Styles’ 2023 Asia tour are:

March 17 – Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

March 20 – KSPO Dome – Seoul, South Korea

March 24 and 25 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

Styles recently wrapped up the Australia and New Zealand leg of his world tour in Auckland, where he revived the fan-favourite concert-only tune ‘The Banana Song’. While performing in Auckland on March 7, Styles broke out ‘The Banana Song’ from his archives after seeing multiple fans donning banana suits in the crowd. He would go on to extend the song, incorporating peas and aubergines into the mix.