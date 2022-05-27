Watch Harry Styles make his latest music video with James Corden for $300

Harry Styles has made his latest music video with James Corden for $300 (£238).

The video was made as part of a segment on The Late Late Show with Corden and saw the pair knocking on various doors in a New York neighbourhood trying to find an apartment that they could use for the shoot.

After a while, the pair stumbled on a group of four shocked flatmates, one of whom was also a Styles fan, who welcomed Corden and Styles into their home. They dug out props, costumes and decorations to help make the video for new single ‘Daylight’, before appearing in the video themselves.

You can watch the making of the video, and the video itself, here:

Earlier this week, Styles covered Wet Leg‘s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The pop star was in the BBC studio earlier this week (May 23) to play four songs ahead of his intimate ‘One Night Only’ show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Styles also became the latest star to read a story for CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

Styles follows Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran in appearing on the children’s TV series.

He read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House On Every Street (featuring illustrations by Lili la Baleine) for his spot on Bedtime Stories, which aired on CBeebies earlier this week (May 23).

Styles is currently on track to see his latest album, ‘Harry’s House’, reach the top spot in the album charts after having the fastest selling album of year so far in the mid-week charts.

Reviewing Styles’ latest album, NME said: “The musician’s third album feels lie a magical thing – a record that you want to take up residence in until you know its every nook and cranny in minute detail.

“Home, for Styles, might be a state of mind, but with ‘Harry’s House’, he’s made an album that feels like the “little cottage” Mitchell once sang of; a place where you “can really find release”, relax and process the minutiae of your day.”