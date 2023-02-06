Watch Harry Styles perform ‘As It Was’ at 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles took to the stage at last night’s (February 5) 2023 Grammy Awards for a performance of his hit single ‘As It Was’ – watch it below.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 Grammys

Styles and Beyoncé led the winners at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, where the former One Direction star took home the biggest Grammy of the night with the Album Of The Year award for his third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, along with Best Pop Vocal Album.

He was nominated in six categories total, including: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for ‘As It Was’. The album also won Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Advertisement

At the ceremony, Styles took to the stage in a shimmering, silver-fringed outfit to perform ‘As It Was’, singing part of the track from a revolving stage that mimicked the one featured in his music video.

The pop star also performed a short choreographed sequence with backup dancers before receiving an enthusiatic standing ovation from the crowd.

You can watch the full performance below.

Accepting the award for Album Of The Year last night, Styles said: “I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life.

Advertisement

“I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

He continued: “I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember there’s no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice. Thank you very much.”

At the ceremony Taylor Swift showed her support for her ex boyfriend, dancing to Styles’ performance and cheering for his wins. The pair were also seen hugging and chatting during the night.

The big four awards of the night went to Styles (Album Of The Year), Lizzo (Record Of The Year), Bonnie Raitt (Song Of The Year) and Samara Joy (Best New Artist).

Beyoncé, meanwhile, took home the most awards this year, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.

Actor Viola Davis also achieved EGOT status with her first Grammy win, while Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

You can find the full list of winners here and also check out the best moments from the 2023 awards here.