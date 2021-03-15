Watch hauste’s whimsical music video for ‘Angels’

Singapore instrumental rock band hauste have dropped a surreal music video for their track ‘Angels’.

The video clip, directed by Crispin Tan, was released on YouTube on Friday (March 12).

The whimsical clip takes viewers through three different plot lines: one centered on the childhood fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, another showing a playful take on an eventful journey in space, and an epic samurai sword fight that ends in tragedy.

Watch the music video below.

Announcing the release of the video on Instagram, hauste quipped that they went big for the ‘Angels’ video.

“I think we went a little overboard with this one,” they wrote. “Special thanks to these lovely bunch of talented individuals for making this happen!”

‘Angels’ is taken off the band’s 11-track sophomore album ‘Patterns’, which was released on CD and Bandcamp in late September, as well as other streaming platforms in late October.

The album is their first for Japanese independent record label Friend of Mine Records, making them labelmates with France’s Totorro, UK’s The Physics House Band, and tide/edit from the Philippines.

In December, the band dropped a music video for ‘Bassball’, which was also from’Patterns’.

The three-piece band’s debut album ‘Leavings’ was released in 2018 by Singaporean label An ATMOS Initiative.