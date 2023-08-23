Watch ‘Head’ from Korn star in furniture commercial

Brian ‘Head’ Welch of Korn is the unlikely star of a new furniture commercial – watch it below.

In the new social media advert for Furniture City in his hometown of Bakersfield, California, the Korn guitarist conducts a tour around the store and admires beds, dining sets and lounge areas.

The shop captioned their video on social media as an “exclusive tour” by the “one & only” Welch.

“What’s up everybody. My name is Brian ‘Head’ Welch, I play in a rock band called Korn, and I am here at Furniture City in my hometown of Bakersfield, California,” the metal musician says in the clip, before he tries out a bed and sofa while commenting on the various good on offer.

“This reminds me of Vegas,” he says while marvelling at a couch and elaborate lighting fixture. “But the thing I like about Furniture City is Vegas will break the bank – Furniture City will not.”

Watch it below.

Thinking about this Bakersfield Furniture City ad w Brian from KoRn pic.twitter.com/i84rYjffHL — spaghetti lasagna (@sammilanzetta) August 22, 2023

News of another, slightly less unexpected, Korn brand collab was revealed last month, as the band are finally set to partner with Adidas.

The Korn x Adidas collab will include two pairs of sneakers – the Campus 00s and the Supermodified – along with seven pieces of apparel, as per an internal document viewed by Complex.

Korn band members often wore Adidas clothing in the 1990s, including frontman Jonathan Davis who wore full striped tracksuits on stage and in promotional pictures.

In 1997, the band released the song ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’, appearing to play on the myth that the brand name stands for “all day I dream about sex”.

Meanwhile, back in February Korn surprised their fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’. It came almost a year to the day that Korn released their last album ‘Reqiuem‘.

Reviewing ‘Requiem’ last year, NME said: “It would be a push to call this Korn’s first ‘happy’ album. More accurately, ‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”